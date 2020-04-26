Kuende Hits One Day Volume of $56.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $189,112.55 and approximately $56.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00052600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.04513495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003232 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

