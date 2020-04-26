La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 390,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,673. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.16.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

