Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and IDEX. Lamden has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $8,391.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00035600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

