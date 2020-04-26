Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $48.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,239,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,371. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 24.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 116.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 316,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

