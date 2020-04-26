LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 11,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,850. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.