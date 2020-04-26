Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lenovo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

LNVGY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. Analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

