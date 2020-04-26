Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $885,785.39

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $885,785.39 and $37,647.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02562445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213856 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

