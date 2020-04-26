Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $66,828.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $66,828.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Braziliex. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.02176294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,609.70 or 0.99853674 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 672,788,331 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.