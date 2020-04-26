Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 175,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,352. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

