Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE LK remained flat at $$4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

