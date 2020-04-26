Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,882. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

