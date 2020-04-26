LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on LYFT from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,294. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

