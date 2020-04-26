Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGTA. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

MGTA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 132,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,839. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.