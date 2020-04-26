Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLRYY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mail Ru Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Mail Ru Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MLRYY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. Mail Ru Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

