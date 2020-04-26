Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.42 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $345.89 million and $3.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for $343.97 or 0.04513495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin and OasisDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bibox, GOPAX, BitMart, CoinMex, DDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

