MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,343. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

