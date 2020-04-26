Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. Materion has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $964.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

