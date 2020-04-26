Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 30,828.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $36,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,665,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

