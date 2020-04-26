Maxcoin Trading 18% Higher This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $140,992.36 and $9.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.01091116 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00051317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 365.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013075 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00254692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00168327 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

