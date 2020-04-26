Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,536. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $316,110. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

