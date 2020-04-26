MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MHSDF stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457. MEGA/BRSH MXN has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

MEGA/BRSH MXN Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

