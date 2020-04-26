MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
MHSDF stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457. MEGA/BRSH MXN has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.
MEGA/BRSH MXN Company Profile
