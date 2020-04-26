MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.