MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 1,187,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,058. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.