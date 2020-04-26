Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:NDVLF) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:NDVLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDVLF remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Thursday.
About Melrose Industries
