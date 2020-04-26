Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 343,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,216. The stock has a market cap of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.