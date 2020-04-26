Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 343,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

