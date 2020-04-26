Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $19.48 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and $4.54 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003894 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Huobi, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

