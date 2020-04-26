MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $102,601.38 and approximately $32,614.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.04519083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.