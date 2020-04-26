Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.0961 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, RightBTC, CoinBene and QBTC. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02579987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00080498 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,061,313 coins and its circulating supply is 78,061,209 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.