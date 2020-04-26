Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

