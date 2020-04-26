Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. Metro has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.