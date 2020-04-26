M&G’s (MGPUF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Barclays cut M&G from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised M&G from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of M&G stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

