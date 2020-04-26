MonaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $79.17 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00015763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02567430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.03172505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00583405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00798493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00080912 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00585177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Zaif, Livecoin, QBTC, Fisco and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

