Moncler’s (MONRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MONRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$37.80 on Thursday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

