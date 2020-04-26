Moncler’s (MONRF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Moncler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$37.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598. Moncler has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.