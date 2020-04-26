Morgan Stanley Lowers EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

