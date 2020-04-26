Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,196. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

