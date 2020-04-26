Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

