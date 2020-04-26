Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.83. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,587 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $1,715,661.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,122,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,894 shares of company stock worth $22,649,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

