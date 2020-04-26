MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. MVL has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $82,293.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.04519083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

