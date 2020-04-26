Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

NTRA traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. 580,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $76,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,376 shares of company stock worth $631,551. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 787,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

