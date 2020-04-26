National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Australia Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 144,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

