National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on National Beverage to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.74.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

