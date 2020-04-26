National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on National Beverage to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.74.
Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.