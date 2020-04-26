Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 2,693,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,715. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

