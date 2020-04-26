Neblio Price Tops $0.43 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.76 million and $161,787.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005721 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,262,086 coins and its circulating supply is 15,680,647 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.