Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0607 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

