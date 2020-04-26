NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.95. 381,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,169. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.29. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.6% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $11,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

