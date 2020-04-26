Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $327.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $228,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 147.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.