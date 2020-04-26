Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $420.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

