Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $535.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $480.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.46. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

